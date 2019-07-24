GOSHEN — A family of four who are not farmers are this year’s 4-H Family of the Year.
“A lot of people think that to be in 4-H, you have to be a farm family and you have to have livestock,” 4-H Family of the Year mother Kris Peterson said. “I have never had livestock. I had a dog as a child, but I don’t have any animals now.”
The Petersons – Kris and Steve, and their sons Nathan, 16, and Micah, 14 – were nominated for the title thanks to their extensive participation in home and family arts.
“We focus on life skills, the things you’re going to need to know as an adult. You’ll need to know how to fix your clothes, and your curtains,” Peterson said. “You’ll need to know how to cook in an oven, in a microwave and on the stovetop. You need to know how to preserve items in a freezer and canning.”
Her sons also learn basic trade skills through the 4-H program.
“I’m not expecting them to be a master, but they can save financially on a house call for someone to service them if they can fix it on their own,” she said. “I did alterations for people in college and made enough to buy pizzas because of the skills I learned in 4-H, and the other kids didn’t.”
Kris Peterson grew up in 4-H, and was a 10-year member, as was her mother.
“It was just something that we did. We just started going to 4-H and so I did 4-H. I did mostly food and clothing.”
An Elkhart County Extension Homemaker, she leads the Volunteer Community Support sewing ministry, making items out of fabric or yarn to give back to the community.
She spends most of her time during fair week in the Home and Family Arts building.
Her husband Steve, owner of the Elkhart Bike Shop, did not grow up in 4-H, but today volunteers as the Bicycle Club’s assistant leader, of which her sons are a part.
“They’ve done projects all over,” she said.
Her sons, Nathan completing his eighth year in 4-H, and Micah completing his sixth, have entered into 4-H clubs in sewing, foods, food preservation, genealogy, bicycles, computers, photography, camera, media, shooting sports and more.
As Family of the Year, they received free tickets to a concert, and used them for the Jake Owen concert, and they were introduced at the REO Speedwagon concert. They were given food coupons, lapel pins, a silver tray and more.
“It was a total shock when I got a letter in the mail,” Peterson said. “I had never thought that people looked at us that way.”
They speak at arenas, shows and contests when asked, attend meetings and visits throughout the fair all week, and she says it’s more responsibility than she’s ever had at the fair before.
“4-H is incredibly building of personality, of character and of skills,” Peterson said. “You’re going to have successes and failures but you don’t have to stay where you are. You keep making your best better, which is the 4-H motto.”
IF YOU GO
Up next: Wednesday is Kids’ Day at the fair. All rides are 1 ticket each from 1 p.m. to closing at 11 p.m. Special Kiddieland Wristbands are only $12, valid from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Special contests for children are featured all day, from frog jumping to treasurer hunts. Home Free is the featured entainment at the grandstand, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Weather: Mostly sunny skies Wednesday with a high near 80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.