Petermann announces run for County Council

BRISTOL — Jeff Petermann, a Bristol businessman and former chair of the political action committee that opposed the last Elkhart Community Schools referendum, has announced his candidacy for Elkhart County Council.
Petermann said he filed his paperwork Tuesday for one of three at-large seats on the council.
He said he would bring to council the same voice that opposed the school referendum. He believes the failure of the funding measure "saved taxpayers money, helped keep rent low for many on fixed budgets and helped some elderly avoid having to move out of their homes," according to his announcement.
He said it also "forced the Elkhart Community School Board to either start making better fiscal decisions, or have their poor choices broadcast to the entire Elkhart area."
"I plan to bring another strong, fiscally conservative voice to the council, and I also plan on increasing transparency when it comes to the votes that we make," he said in the announcement. "I will be streaming live each and every meeting to discuss the votes and how they pertain to the citizens in Elkhart County."
There are three at-large seats on the council up for election this year. Republican candidates who have filed to date include Tom Stump and Tina Wenger, both incumbents, as well as Adam Bujalski.
Donald Brown has filed to run as a Democrat.
