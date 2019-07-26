ELKHART — Four people were arrested on high-level drug-dealing charges in separate incidents over the weekend.
Amy Fischer, 45, of Goshen, is charged with dealing between 5 and 10 grams of cocaine, a Level 3 felony. She was arrested following a traffic stop in Elkhart July 19.
She was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bond. Her initial court hearing is set for today.
According to court documents:
An Elkhart Police officer stopped the vehicle Fischer was driving about 4:45 p.m., after she allegedly crossed the center line twice. The officer noted that she had the game “Pokemon Go” open on her phone, which could have been responsible for her swerving, but she also appeared unusually anxious and flustered.
She allowed her vehicle to be searched, and officers found a white chunk-like substance weighing 8 grams that tested positive for cocaine. They also found numerous small plastic bags and over $1,200 in cash.
Fischer claimed she got the cocaine from a friend and was going to destroy it.
Miller and Yoder
Rhoda Miller, 29, and Dallas Yoder, 24, both of Syracuse, were arrested following a traffic stop in Goshen July 20. Each was charged with dealing between 5 and 10 grams of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
They were booked in the county jail on $100,000 bond. Their initial court hearing was set for today.
Court documents show that a Goshen Police officer stopped their vehicle after watching it pass another vehicle without enough clearance and then cross the center line. The officer had them exit the vehicle after detecting the smell of marijuana when approaching Miller, who was driving.
A number of suspected and confirmed drugs were found in their possession, including more than 10 grams of meth. Yoder claimed that everything belonged to Miller.
He also expressed surprise to hear that some capsules he thought contained MDMA actually proved to be meth, since it wasn’t their intent to sell meth.
Patrick Belt
Patrick Belt, 25, of Milford, was charged with dealing 10 or more grams of meth, a Level 2 felony, after he was arrested following a high-speed chase July 21. He was also charged with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
He was booked in the jail on $450,000 bond. His initial court appearance is also scheduled for today.
Court documents show that a Goshen Police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a gold Chrysler after watching it drive around recklessly about 1:30 p.m. Instead of stopping for a police cruiser’s lights and siren, the Chrysler headed down Pike Street and then Elkhart Road, staying left or center or in the center turn lane much of the way.
The Chrysler entered the oncoming lane several times during the chase and raced through a few intersections. As he followed, the officer noted that his speed was 115 mph in a 50 mph zone, and he came close to calling off the pursuit.
The chase ended when Belt’s vehicle spun out of control in the Ferndale Road intersection, going over the center median and coming to rest on the opposite side of the roadway at the entrance to Meijer. Belt got out and fled on foot.
The officer caught up with him in a Starbucks parking lot to the northwest. Belt allegedly said he fled because he didn’t want to go to jail, since he has a daughter who has cancer and he has a lot of other things going on.
A search of his vehicle uncovered more than 40 grams of meth as well as two digital scales, two cell phones and a number of plastic baggies. He also was in possession of more than $1,000 in cash, including a wad of bills he threw on the ground when he surrendered to police.
