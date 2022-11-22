ELKHART — Penguin Point, a popular fast-food restaurant, has closed two locations in Elkhart.
The Warsaw-based company announced on Monday that it had closed seven locations in northern Indiana, including the locations on Lusher and Bristol Streets. It also closed locations in Fort Wayne, Goshen, Warsaw, Marion and Plymouth.
