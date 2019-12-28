Pedestrian injured on Pike Street

GOSHEN -- A teenager was hospitalized following a crash Friday evening in Goshen.
A 17-year-old girl told police she was walking north near the Kroger gas station in the 600 block of Pike Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday. She was attempting to walk across Pike Street away from the intersection when she was struck by a unknown gold Honda.
The vehicle was traveling east when the collision occured.
The girl suffered bruising and contusions to the back and was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to a Goshen Police Department report.
No information about the driver was available in the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.