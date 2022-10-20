MOTTVILLE, Mich. — Police were looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian in the roadway with significant injuries.
Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were called to a report of an injured pedestrian in the roadway at U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive in Mottville Township about 5:35 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.