Pedestrian fights off assistance, struck by motorist

GOSHEN — A pedestrian-involved crash sent a man to the hospital, police said Wednesday.
Michael Griggs, 33, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was airlifted to Parkview Hospital in critical condition.
According to a report from the Goshen Police Department, Carlos Huard De Leon, 45, of Guatemala, was approaching the intersection of U.S. 33 and Denver Avenue around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday. While he was glancing at the speed limit sign, he said, he noticed a dark-colored object in the middle of the roadway, but he was unable to avoid hitting it.
De Leon pulled into a gas station parking lot and waited for authorities to arrive.
Griggs had been attempting to cross U.S. 33 when he fell to the ground and was struck by Huard De Leon's vehicle, according to the report.
Witnesses told police they watched Griggs stumble around the intersection before the accident. One motorist said he left his vehicle, attempting to get Griggs off the roadway, but the man fought him away. The witness then watched the man stumble away, fall down in the lane of traffic and get hit by the other vehicle.
