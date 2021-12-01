Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Harker was born and raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol High School in 1937. He was killed aboard the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Harker and other servicemen’s stories are featured in the exhibit “Loss and Remembrance: Elkhart County at Pearl Harbor” at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum on Friday will open the temporary exhibit “Loss and Remembrance: Elkhart County at Pearl Harbor.”
As part of the exhibition, the museum will have extended hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. Also, a special ceremony to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor and remember the servicemen from Elkhart County who fought in that attack, will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
