GOSHEN — Local residents will stand for peace and against war, for diplomacy and against aggression on Saturday.
The "No War with Iran" peace vigil will be held from 3 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen. Participants will be gathering to stand against against possible war between the U.S. and Iran. Protesters say that while immediate risk of war between the U.S. and Iran has eased, tensions remain high.
Speakers for the event include David Cortright, who is director of the Peace Accords Matrix at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies and special adviser for Policy Studies at the Keough School of Global Affairs. Cortright is also the chair of the board of the Fourth Freedom Forum. He will give his speech entitled "To the Brink of War."
Gwen Gustafson-Zook, a former pastor in the Goshen area and a doctor of ministry student will talk on, "Nurturing Friendship Across Warring Cultures."
The event is coordinated by local peace activist Bruce Bishop.
