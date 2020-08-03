ELKHART — Patrick Industries Inc. announced it has completed the acquisition of Inland Plywood Company, a supplier, laminator and wholesale distributor of treated, untreated and laminated plywood, and other specialty products, primarily serving the marine market as well as the recreational vehicle and industrial markets.
Inland is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, with an additional facility located in Cocoa, Florida. Inland’s fiscal 2019 revenue was approximately $60 million, and the company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to net income per share.
