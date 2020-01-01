ELKHART — Just hours after the clock ticked over into 2020, De’Arra Moffett was the first baby of the new year — and possibly the new decade, depending on who you ask — to be born in a Beacon Health System hospital.
The four-pound, 17-inch long baby girl was born at 2:26 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. But her mother, 22-year-old Da’Zheonna Moffett, is from Elkhart, and her great-grandparents have each worked at Elkhart General Hospital for more than 30 years.
Da’Zheonna Moffett hoped hers would be the first baby delivered on New Year's Day when it started looking like De’Arra wasn't going to come until after midnight, according to information from Heidi Prescott-Wieneke, Beacon Health System communications, media and content strategist. She said Moffett was thrilled to learn De’Arra was the first baby of the year and of the decade in the Beacon system.
Da’Zheonna Moffett was especially grateful for De'Arra after two previous pregnancies in 2018 ended in loss, according to Prescott-Wieneke. Pariz was born at 21 weeks and Troyce was born at 22 weeks.
Moffett said it was hard losing them back to back.
She said she's thankful for her family's support, especially her mom, and now looks forward to being the best mother she can be.
She was also joined at the hospital by her grandparents, Jenny and Willie Moffett. Jenny is an Elkhart General cardiovascular recovery tech who has worked with Beacon for 38 years and Willie is an Elkhart General cardiac cath lab nurse who was worked at Beacon for 35 years.
First baby in Elkhart
The first baby of the year at Elkhart General Hospital followed a little more than seven hours later. Pablo Santiago Hernandez was born to 26-year-old Teresa Garcia Ponce and 29-year-old Jamie Hernandez Zamora, of Elkhart, at 9:47 a.m.
He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long.
Teresa said later Wednesday that she hadn't considered that he was the first baby of the decade, in addition to the new year.
"Oh wow, I didn't even realize that much," she said by phone, as Pablo slept in her arms. "That's awesome, especially for his baby book."
Pablo's due date was Jan. 10, but Teresa said she was induced early because he was expected to be a bigger baby. She said she wasn't sure what to expect for her first child, but didn't foresee being in labor for 30 hours and having to deliver by cesarean section at the end of it.
"Oh no, not at all. I was thinking I was gonna be in and out and he was gonna be born maybe Tuesday morning," she said. "But nope. He didn't want to come out until this morning."
She said she and Pablo were both doing well afterward, though she didn't know when they could be released from the hospital. Family members have been coming and going all week, including parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles.
She said Pablo's first name comes from his paternal grandfather and Santiago is from his maternal grandfather, who passed away in July.
While she was speaking, the newborn woke up and cried in protest.
"He was with me and they tried to take him so I can talk on the phone," Teresa explained. "He does not like to be away from me."
