Alex Bicknell offers solutions that he and his group came up with to combat bullying in schools during a Community Culture and Climate Awareness forum held at the Elkhart High School Freshman Division.
Parents served as panelists at a Community Culture and Climate Awareness forum Thursday night to address bullying and mental heath resources in area schools. From left are Aaron Ball, Lani Kieft and Aaron Bauman.
ELKHART — Several Elkhart parents say reducing bullying is an ongoing battle in most schools and it’s an issue they refuse to let die down.
The Elkhart Community Schools’ Parent Coalition brought community members together again Thursday night for a Community Culture and Climate Awareness forum to address bullying and mental health resources in area schools.
