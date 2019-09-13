ELKHART — The public has been invited to a panel discussion on race relations Thursday presented by the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County.
The free event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 22531 C.R. 18 (Hively Avenue).
Panelists include Plez Lovelady, president and founder of Beulah Bible College; Elkhart Police Chief Chris Snyder; Tara Morris, Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County; Patricia Gorostieta, Cosecha Indiana; Samuel Ludwig, former director of Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative Elkhart County; and Connie Caiceros, former director of Center for Criminal Justice of Elkhart County.
Participants can enjoy light refreshments as they hear about issues within various communities. The focus will be on what is being done, and what residents can do to improve relations and communications between people from different walks of life, organizers said.
More information is available at www.LWVEC.org , or on the Facebook page of the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County.
