Nine13sports, an organization that teach kids how to ride and build bikes, shifted gears and starting working with other nonprofits to deliver food to those who are unable to pick up distributions themselves.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than half of Indiana's nonprofit groups that provide services to those in need have cut back on programs or reduced their capacity in recent months due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a report has found.
Between revenue declines and fundraiser cancellations, about 60% of not-for-profit groups have suspended or ended programs such as summer camps, after-school programs, mentorships and volunteer programs, according to the report from the Paul H. O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University and Indiana United Ways.
