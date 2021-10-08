WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — A 24-year-old Georgia man is in custody after sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle theft in progress.
Officers were called to the 61000 block of Klinger Lake Road about 1 a.m. Thursday after one of the victims saw his car being stolen and followed it, helping deputies find and apprehend the suspect, according to St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.