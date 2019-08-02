Pair of murder cases set for trial

GOSHEN — A trial date was set Thursday for a woman accused of killing her husband, while another man’s murder trial was confirmed for later this month.
Knesha Carruthers, 33, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court to formally face a charge of murder. She was arrested Saturday and accused of stabbing 33-year-old Jimmie Gillam once in the chest.
He died later in the hospital. Police found him on the steps of his West Jefferson Street residence early in the morning and followed a trail of blood to the back porch.
Carruthers was arrested later Saturday after witnesses told police they saw her go into the kitchen, grab a knife and stab Gillam, then lock him out of the house. The witnesses said they had been drinking and an argument broke out.
Judge Michael Christofeno set her jury trial for Nov. 4. She told him that her family would try to hire Mark Doty as her attorney.
Doty told the judge that there had been some discussion, but requested a hearing Aug. 8 to confirm his appearance.
Benford Davis
Also Thursday, an Elkhart man accused of killing a woman in March 2018 told the judge he was prepared to go to trial on Aug. 26.
Benford Davis, 51, is accused of killing 57-year-old Sherry Houston in her Prairie Street home. He was arrested in February 2019 after police said his DNA matched samples taken from under Houston’s nails and around the neck of her shirt.
An autopsy documented a number of injuries consistent with strangulation. Police were lead to Davis after neighbors said Houston was in a “volatile relationship” with him.
Authorities found him in Indianapolis two days after the March 26, 2018 murder. He had bought a bus ticket the evening Houston was killed.
He told police he hadn’t seen her for about a week, and allowed a sample of his DNA to be taken.
Davis’s attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, and Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker both told Christofeno they were ready to go to trial in three weeks. The judge reminded Davis that his trial is the first setting for that day, meaning it’s the case that will proceed.
