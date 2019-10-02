Pair of candidate events offered to voters

ELKHART — The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County and the American Democracy Project will sponsor a pair of election events in Elkhart next week focusing on the races for mayor and City Council.
The Elkhart mayoral debate is Monday, featuring Republican candidate Dave Miller and Democratic candidate Rod Roberson. The debate monitor will be Indiana University South Bend professor of political science Elizabeth Bennion.
On Tuesday, candidates in contested and uncontested races for Elkhart City Council have been invited to introduce themselves and answers questions from the moderator and the audience.
Both events are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lerner Theatre Crystal Ballroom, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. A 30-minute reception with light refreshments will follow each event to give residents a chance to meet the candidates.
These free public events are also supported by Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Election Day is Nov. 5 and features only municipal offices in Indiana.
