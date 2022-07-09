MISHAWAKA — An Osceola man was killed Friday after veering off McKinley Highway in a single-vehicle crash.
Evan Mitchell Locke, 21, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he passed away from his injuries a short time later, the St. Joseph County Police Department said.
