Osceola man gets 15 years on firearms charge

SOUTH BEND — Lonnie Painter, 57, of Osceola, was sentenced before South Bend District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch announced.
Painter was sentenced to 180 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, between June 2018 and November 2018, Painter admitted that he possessed two loaded 9mm pistols that were purchased by his late wife. The pistols were discovered when Painter’s vehicles were repossessed by a Michigan bail bondsman.
Painter was convicted previously of second degree murder in Tennessee and attempted murder in LaPorte.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the St. Joseph County Drug Investigation Unit with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Schultz.
