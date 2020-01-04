Osceola man dies in federal prison

CHICAGO — An Osceola man previously convicted of murder and attempted murder who was serving time for being a felon in possession of a firearm died in federal prison in December, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Lonnie Painter, 57, was found unresponsive in his cell with life-threatening injuries in a Chicago prison about 5 a.m. Dec. 14. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the DOJ said.
No other inmates were injured, officials said.
Autopsy results have not been released.
Painter was sentenced to 15 years in prison in October after pleading guilty in a South Bend District Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Court documents said Painter admitted he possessed two loaded 9mm pistols that were purchased by his late wife.
A Michigan bail bondsman repossessed his vehicles in November 2018, at which point the pistols were discovered.
Painter was previously convicted of murder in Tennessee and attempted murder in LaPorte County in Indiana.
In March, federal officials served search warrants at Painter’s two St. Joseph County properties: his home on Ireland Road in Osceola and his business on East Tutt Street in South Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.