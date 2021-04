SOUTH BEND, Ind., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM General, leading military-grade tactical vehicle and mobility systems provider, participated in a delivery ceremony today for three Bastion armored personnel carriers (APC) to the Kosovo Ministry of Interior (MOI) for use with their police special forces. This delivery further strengthens the long partnership that AM General has with Kosovo, including having delivered nearly 200 HUMVEE vehicles over the last three years in support of the country's security efforts. The ceremony also marked the first completed order stemming out of a partnership agreement with Arquus, a global defense manufacturer of military mobility solutions.