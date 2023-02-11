ELKHART — One man is dead and another is in custody following a fatal shooting Saturday morning in the 2300 block of West Lexington Avenue.
Dispatchers received a report of gunfire at 5:16 a.m. from North River Landing Apartments, the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers located a male victim lying on the floor suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. First aid was rendered at the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital.
