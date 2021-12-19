This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Tests have confirmed Indiana's first known case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, state health officials announced Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tests have confirmed Indiana's first known case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, state health officials announced Sunday.
The omicron infection was detected in a test sample collected from an unvaccinated Indiana resident, the Indiana Department of Health said. No information about the patient was released, with the health department citing privacy laws.
