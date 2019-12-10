Officer mistakenly allowed burglary, probe finds

ELKHART — An Elkhart police officer has received a one-day suspension for allowing a civilian to take a stroller from another person’s residence.
According to an internal investigation, Patrolman Breann Hall was called to the 2100 block of Ash Maple Lane on July 4. After making contact with the caller, Hall was told that four cats and a dog had been left unattended inside an apartment for one day or more. Hall noted that animal urine and feces could be smelled from outside the apartment.
The maintenance worker for the complex later unlocked the apartment, and Hall entered, allowing the maintenance worker and the caller to follow. Hall verified that the animals were safe but allowed the caller to take the dog outside to give it food and water. The Elkhart County Humane Society was called but did not respond.
While Hall was checking the apartment, she allowed the maintenance worker and caller to walk around the apartment. The caller then found a stroller and said it belonged to her. The maintenance worker said he had seen the caller walking with the stroller in the past. Hall then allowed the caller to take the stroller.
The next day, officers were called to the same apartment as the resident wanted to file a burglary report. The victim reported cash and a stroller to be missing but did not wish to file a report for the missing stroller.
During the investigation of the burglary, it was discovered that Hall, the maintenance worker and the caller had been inside the apartment at the time of the burglary. An internal investigation using footage from Hall’s body camera found she did not remove the stroller or the cash.
The burglary victim has since stopped cooperating with the police, according to Police Chief Chris Snyder.
Hall’s punishment is a one-day suspension without pay.
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
(6) comments
It might appear 'picky', fact is, nobody is supposed to remove something from someone else's property. Just an unfortunate event, however, the police should have not allowed any stranger in the house in the first place, and certainly not for them to remove anything.
I do not understand why patroller Hall should be punished. She answered the call to 911, took appropriate action regarding the animals inside, and acted on the testimony of the person responsible for the apartment. If they decieved her to accomplish their goal, how is this in any way her fault?
I am wondering if this suspension went in front of the so called merit commission!
Say Fire!?Are property rights tied into civil rights? Seems to be a vast misunderstanding here.
This did go to the Police Merit Commission, but they have no power on "minor" incidents, which this qualifies as. It simply went before the commission as a communication from the Police Department.
You don't understand the surroundings of theft. Typical.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.