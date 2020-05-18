INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s weekly update of pandemic deaths at the state’s nursing homes, released each Monday, shows that deaths at those facilities increased from 148 to 732 in a week.
That number now accounts for more than 41 percent of Indiana’s toll from both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 deaths.
Fourteen more Indiana residents have died from coronavirus illnesses, state health officials said Monday.
In Elkhart County, health officials on Monday reported 19 new positive cases, bringing the total to 687. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the total at 23.
Across the state, all but one of the 14 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths occurred on Saturday and Sunday, and they boosted Indiana’s confirmed toll to 1,621, the Indiana State Department of Health said. The state agency’s statistics show that another 144 Hoosiers have died from probable infections of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, raising Indiana’s confirmed or presumed deaths to 1,765.
An additional 492 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 28,255, the state health department said. Results from 183,912 tests for the coronavirus have been reported to the state agency.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 107. The county, which is home to Indianapolis, has accounted for 480 of Indiana’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
