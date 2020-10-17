Indiana's daily average of new coronavirus infections continued growing at record levels with Saturday's update from state health officials, who also added 31 more COVID-19 deaths to the state's toll.
The seven-day average in Elkhart County also reached a new high, at 102, after 124 new cases were confirmed. One new COVID-related death was reported in the county, bringing the total to 129.
The state health department's daily update showed Indiana's seven-day rolling average of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections reached 1,799 as of Friday. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic and has more than doubled over the past three weeks.
The 2,521 new infections reported Saturday, a daily high, marked the second straight day that figure topped 2,000 in a single day. The health department said the number was inflated by about 100 cases that weren't previously included because of technical issues.
The newly recorded deaths raise Indiana's death toll to 3,918, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections, according to the health department.
Gov. Eric Holcomb cited the increase in cases on Wednesday when he said he would continue the statewide mask mandate for another month. Holcomb, however, chastised those who resist wearing masks as disregarding the safety of others.
