ELKHART — State health officials on Sunday reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County, the highest increase in a single day since the coronavirus outbreak began in mid-March.
No additional deaths were reported in the county. That total remains at 18.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 484 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Elkhart County through Saturday.
The increase of 50 cases surpasses the previous daily high of 28 reported the previous day. That figure on Sunday was revised downward by two, matching a previous high of 26 on May 6.
Statewide, 402 new cases were reported, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, bringing the total number of positive cases to 24,126.
Seventeen additional deaths were recorded, raising the statewide toll to 1,329.
To date, 140,029 tests have been reported to the state, up from 135,686 on Saturday.
To ensure Hoosiers have greater access to testing, the Indiana State Department of Health has launched a large-scale testing effort at 20 sites around the state, with an additional 30 sites scheduled to open this week, including one at the National Guard Armory, 2313 S Oakland Ave., Elkhart.
Individuals can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116.
Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a testing site. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant or a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill. This testing is free.
A complete list of testing sites around the state can be found on the COVID-19 testing link at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
