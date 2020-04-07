Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
ROCHESTER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that a northern Indiana school district is partially to blame for a 2018 crash that killed three siblings crossing a rural highway to reach their stopped school bus.
The wreck was caused by a pickup truck driver’s failure to stop for the school bus, despite the vehicle’s activated and clearly visible warning lights and stop arm, and a road warning sign for the upcoming school bus stop, the NTSB said in part of its final report into the Oct. 30, 2018, crash near Rochester.
