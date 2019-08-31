Because of mechanical issues at our production facility, Weekend editions of The Elkhart Truth were not published in time for delivery today. A digital version of the newspaper is available, without charge, by clicking the "digital" tab in the menu at the top of this page. The Weekend edition will be deliver to subscribers with the Tuesday edition. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers.

