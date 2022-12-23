Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Low -4F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Blustery with snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Low -4F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.