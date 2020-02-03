ELKHART — Local health officials, keeping a wary eye on the spread of influenza this year, are holding off at least a few more weeks before declaring this a mild flu season.
“We’re a lot better off than we were last year,” said Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz of the Elkhart County Health Department, despite a steady increase in cases the past three weeks.
In the first full week of January, 38 cases were reported, followed by 58 cases the following week and 111 cases the week of Jan. 19. Cases are reported only if an affected individual goes to a physician or the hospital.
Mertz said the majority of cases tend to come in February and early March.
“I’m really hoping it will stay a mild flu season,” she said. “We’ll have a much better idea in the next two weeks.”
In comparison to last year’s flu season, the outbreak this year has been mild, despite school closings in some districts in the region.
Wawasee High School and Wawasee Middle School in Syracuse joined schools in northwest Indiana’s Michigan City and in Bridgman, Michigan, in closing their buildings due to so many people calling in sick.
In a release Friday, the Kosciusko County school district said it would have an eLearning day on Monday, allowing crews to “deep clean” those buildings. The district said student absences in both buildings hovered between 15 percent and 19 percent last week due to illness.
At Concord Community Schools in Elkhart County, nursing coordinator Stacey Pavlovic said she’s seen a slight influx in cases this month.
“At present, we are seeing a mild increase of ill students,” she said. “However, it is not abnormal to see an increase in student illnesses during the winter months. Compared to previous years, the number of ill children does not appear to be out of the normal range for this time of year.”
She emphasized the importance of good hand hygiene and staying home when sick – with any kind of infectious disease.
Mertz, with the Health Department, said a flu shot can still provide protection.
“After that big flu outbreak last year, I’m hoping people realized how important vaccines are,” Mertz said.
It’s not atypical for vaccines to have variations from a current influenza strain, but last year’s vaccine was so varied that many still got sick. This year’s vaccine is expected to be a better match. And in any case, vaccines provide benefits, she said.
“People who get vaccinated but still get the flu have a milder case,” Mertz said. “They’re much less likely to end up in the hospital or intensive care unit so it’s always a good idea to be vaccinated.”
Most of the time, and this year is no different, serious cases tend to be in the “very old or very young,” she said.
Mertz and the health department are urging Elkhart County residents to get their flu shot if they haven’t already. The vaccine takes about two weeks to kick in, and in two weeks it will be near peak flu season.
“If we’re lucky, we’ll find that we are peaking now,” Mertz said, “but with the flu, you never know. If we can keep the numbers low, like they are now, in the new few weeks, I think we’ll have a milder flu season.”
