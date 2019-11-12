Northwood, Fairfield place at state marching contest

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Elkhart County marching bands made their way to the Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday for the 47th annual ISSMA State Finals for High School Marching Bands.
Open Class bands began on Oct. 19 – 104 of them – at one of four regional sites. Eighty bands, 20 in each class determined by the size of school, continued to semi-state performance.
Despite the notable achievements in recent years, no Elkhart County Class A or Class B bands made it to the state competition. Concord, Goshen, Central, Memorial and Northridge were eliminated during the Nov. 2 semi-state competitions.
Just two Elkhart County high school marching bands remained following the Nov. 2 competition and went on to compete in the state finals.
NorthWood Red Regiment in Nappanee placed third in Class C. They followed Western High School of Russiaville and Edgewood High School in Ellettsville.
NorthWood’s band is comprised of 93 members this season and their show was entitled “A Few of My Favorite Things.” The ranking comes as no surprise, however, as the Red Regiment has spent the last eight consecutive years as ISSMA Class C state finalists, placing fifth last year and third in 2015 and 2016.
Fairfield Marching Pride in Goshen also placed in the Top 10 during the ISSMA Marching Band State Finals. The Fairfield High School marching band placed seventh in the Class D lineup, following Lewis Cass, Walton, Forest Park, Springs Valley, Paoli, Woodlan and Monrovia.
“The Fairfield Marching Pride had an incredible performance on Saturday, the best run of the year in fact,” Fairfield director MyKayla Neilson said, adding that she does not believe the band’s placement reflected its performance. “The students walked off the field after their performance with tears of joy, which shows how emotionally and physically invested they were to this production. The students loved the show, they did everything they could, and that’s all us directors can ask of them.”
Fairfield’s show was called “Screens” and was composed of 60 students. Similar to the Red Regiment, Marching Pride has competed in the ISSMA State Finals competition for 11 years straight, finishing fourth in Class D last year.
Just outside of Elkhart County, Penn High School received ninth place in Class A.
