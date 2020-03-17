ELKHART — Area nonprofits are preparing to fill the gaps left due to school and business closures caused by COVID-19.
The only problem is, they’re not sure how to help just yet.
“We are ready to move once we know where the need sits,” said Community Foundation of Elkhart County Chief Advancement Officer Jodi Spataro. “At this point there’s no action that needs to be taken other than if people feel the need to give. We will use this fund to deploy to our community partners once the needs start arising.”
On Monday, the Community Foundation held a video conference with other charities in an effort to streamline their resources. Spataro said several organizations had expressed interest in helping provide students with food during the month-long school closure.
“We don’t need every nonprofit trying to do the same thing,” Spataro said. “If we have every nonprofit trying to go out and buy bread to make sandwiches, it’s going to be in short supply. Let’s focus our resources and work together so that we’re achieving the same goal.”
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has a disaster relief fund that remains prepared for situations that include an increased community need. Once needs within the community and nonprofit groups begin to sprout up, they’ll start allocating the monies.
The United Way of Elkhart County has also opened a special disaster relief fund as it waits for victims of the outbreak to begin flocking to the nonprofits for assistance.
“We’re not quite sure what the challenges are yet but we know they will be there,” said Director of Development Ashley Bowen. “So many of our nonprofits are doing a great job but they’re going to need additional funding to continue running at the capacity they’ll need to.”
At the Salvation Army, both county locations are preparing in their own ways, but they understand that needs may outweigh their ability to provide.
“We’re anticipating the greatest need to come from financial assistance so we’re talking about working households especially that may find themselves having decreased work hours due to having to care for children or being furloughed from their jobs,” said Maj. Shawn DeBaar of the Elkhart organization. “We anticipate potentially, as the weeks go on, other working individuals will experience hardships. The Salvation Army has already put into place structures to help working households that will be impacted financially due to COVID 19.”
Like the other nonprofits, the Salvation Army has emergency funding set aside for local crises, but DeBaar said the most effective way community members can reach out is by supporting the nonprofits financially.
“Many that we’re anticipating (to need assistance) may never have had to reach out to organizations like the Salvation Army for help,” he said. “I’m encouraging community members looking for a way to support our community to consider donating to organizations like Salvation Army or other nonprofits in the area that are helping those in need.”
At the Goshen location, a similar approach is being applied. The organization canceled all social activities and is focusing on frontline services such as its food pantry.
“Our priority is on meeting the need and keeping our staff healthy so we can continue services in the long run,” said Maj. Tim Sell of the Goshen Salvation Army.
Sick individuals are encouraged to call ahead, or even call from outside the building to make arrangements with those on site. Regardless of attendance, the Salvation Army assures it will do whatever it can to meet the needs of community members.
“We know in the weeks and months ahead, this is a need that’s going to continue and there has never been a more critical time in the past two decades to support the Salvation Army’s mission than right now,” Sell said. “We want to serve and we believe we’re needed in this community.”
With all social activities, including worship and senior events at the nonprofit, cancelled, leaders are hoping to curb loneliness and risks of social isolation by staying in contact with their social groups using phones and electronic communication.
Low-income individuals or those living paycheck-to-paycheck may be in contact with area nonprofits in the near future, but at Faith Mission, the problems from the COVID-19 pandemic are already beginning to cause changes for the homeless population.
“Every day everything changes,” said Resource and Development Director Mike Perez. “We started yesterday out with a plan and even that had to change.”
The facility has been locked down, except for “low barrier” residents.
“Unless they’re going to work or a doctor’s appointment, they’re to be here at the mission,” Perez said.
Access to the building for those who take advantage of the low-barrier shelter has been limited to prevent risk of infection.
“We are kind of like a public entity and we’re just trying to minimize the contact for our residents with the public. If someone has it, we will have to quarantine folks here. Because our population is very vulnerable, we’re working with as many folks in the community as we can.”
Despite the need, Faith Mission has sent its volunteers home to help prevent any spread.
“It’s not that we don’t want their help,” Perez said. “It’s just better right now until things get handled that we just keep the outside from coming in. Even during this whole thing, we’re still getting a lot of people that want to help us, and that’s a good sign about our community as a whole.”
Perez said due to the size of the population behind the shelter’s doors, hand sanitizer and cleansing wipes are the most valuable donations, even though those items are hard to come by.
For the majority of nonprofits, money will be essential to keeping their programs intact.
“We’re encouraging our philanthropists to continue supporting nonprofits experiencing interruptions in service,” said the Community Foundation’s Spataro. “Many (nonprofits) have fundraisers during this time of year and so many have had to cancel. They depend on that money to fund their operating budgets. Our nonprofits depend on that income to keep their lights on and provide services. The Community Foundation really wants to encourage people to continue to contribute to local nonprofits.”
