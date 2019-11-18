No students injured in crash involving Concord school bus

ELKHART — A Concord Community Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning on Mishawaka Road near the entrance to Old Farm Apartments, but no serious injuries were reported.
The driver, a bus aide and three students were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, according to a release from the school district. The driver and bus aide sustained minor injuries. The students were not injured.
The crash occurred at 6:14 a.m. Monday.
Concord Community Schools Police Department officers, joined by officers from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department and Elkhart City Police Department, responded to the scene.
According to officers, the school bus was traveling west on Mishawaka Road. An SUV traveling south on C.R. 107 struck the front passenger side of the bus. The school bus was pushed off the south side of the road and the SUV spun into a pole before coming to a stop.
Three people were in the SUV at the time of the crash. All were transported to the hospital.
The bus was transporting one West Side Elementary School student and two Concord Junior High School students. Parents of the students were notified.
