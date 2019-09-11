ELKHART — A school bus at Baugo Community Schools was rear-ended Wednesday morning while picking up a student on C.R. 20, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman was injured in the crash. None of the students nor the bus driver were injured.
The incident happened at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the school bus stopped to load a student on C.R. 20, east of C.R. 1, and had activated its red lights when it was rear-ended by a Ford F-150 driven by Jennifer Crocker, a 60-year-old Elkhart woman.
The bus, occupied by the driver and 17 students, sustained rear-end damage, police said.
Baugo Community Schools issued a statement on its Facebook page saying, “All students were assessed at the scene by medical personnel and no one required further medical attention at this time. All students transported to campus to report to class.”
The driver of the pickup truck was transported by Baugo EMS to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of leg pain.
She was cited for following too closely, police said.
