ELKHART — A basement fire in a single-family home Sunday was ruled accidental, and no injuries were reported.
Light gray smoke was showing and the homeowner was spraying water through a basement window when Elkhart Fire Department crews responded about 5:26 p.m. to 2232 Mather Ave., according to a report from the fire department.
