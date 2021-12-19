ELKHART -- No injuries were reported after fire destroyed a shed/garage behind a vacant home in the 1000 block of Hester Street on Saturday.
Crews were called to the scene at 8:10 a.m., the Elkhart Fire Department said. Fire and a plume of black smoke was coming from the structure. A live power line was down in the alley and had to be secured by the utility company.
