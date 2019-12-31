No injuries reported in Elkhart house fire

ELKHART — Residents were driven from their home Tuesday by a fire in a front bedroom, but they escaped without injury, according to a report from the Elkhart Fire Department.
Smoke was coming from the single-family home at 1308 W. Hubbard Ave. when firefighters arrived about 11 a.m., the report said.
Occupants told firefighters everyone was out of the house, and crews extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes, according to the report.
The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
The cause of the fire was not listed, but the report indicated the blaze was accidental in nature. Damage estimates were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.