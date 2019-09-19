ELKHART -- Downed power lines initially delayed efforts to reach a structure fire at 414 E. Beardsley Ave., but crews eventually doused the blaze and no injuries were reported.
The Elkhart Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire at the rear of the address at 12:56 p.m.
They arrived to find the attached garage engulfed in flames, which extended to the exterior of the two-story house and into the kitchen area, according to a report from the department.
Two male occupants who were home at the time of the fire were alerted by the smell of smoke, the report said. When they looked toward the back of the house they saw the flames and called 911 while exiting the house and the smoke alarms started sounding.
Firefighters had to use the alley behind the residence to initially reach the fire but were delayed by downed power lines to the house and the house next door. The lines were burning and arcing on the ground.
The report said the fire was extinguished at 1:24 p.m.
An investigation showed the fire appeared to be electrical in nature and the fire was ruled accidental, firefighters said. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the four occupants.
