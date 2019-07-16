No injuries in plane crash at Elkhart airport

ELKHART — No injuries were reported in a single-engine plane crash Sunday at Elkhart Municipal Airport, and the cause of the crash was still undetermined, officials said.
Police responded to the call regarding the crash around 10:50 a.m.
According to Airport Manager Dave Pixey, two individuals were in the plane during the crash, but the pilot of the Cessna 177 Cardinal was not one of them. The plane crashed into the wheat field next to the airport, he said.
No injuries were reported to either occupant and officers did not find signs of fire, Pixey said. The air traffic control tower was not open so there were few witnesses to the crash, he said.
The Federal Aviation Administration was still investigating Monday.
