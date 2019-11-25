No injuries in basement fire on Lusher

ELKHART — No injuries were reported in a basement fire at a two-story house at 719 E. Lusher Ave.
Black smoke was coming from the rear of the home when firefighters arrived after responding to a call at 1:38 p.m. Saturday.
Lt. Thomas Wade Brown met with occupants, who reported everyone was out of the home, according to a report from the Elkhart Fire Department. Firefighters entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread, the report said.
The American Red Cross was assisting the occupants.
