MERRILLVILLE — The NiSource Charitable Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by NIPSCO’s parent company, NiSource Inc., announced Friday that it has committed $400,000 to the American Red Cross in Indiana as part of its overall $1 million donations to help provide coronavirus relief support across the company’s seven-state service territory.
Along with the American Red Cross in Indiana, funds will be distributed to local chapters of the American Red Cross in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia – the states in which NiSource companies operate. The dollars are intended to support the delivery of care and comfort to local communities in need as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
