Newcomer challenges incumbent councilman in Elkhart's District 2

ELKHART — The District 2 race in the Elkhart City Council election features a four-term council veteran challenged by a political newcomer.
Republican Brian Thomas, 70, was first elected in 2003 and is serving as the council’s vice president. Voters, he said, should consider the importance of his 16 years on the council.
“The overriding attribute that I’ve got is experience,” Thomas said. “I know the job, I’ve been in the job, I know all the ins and outs, I know the people to call.”
Challenging Thomas is Democrat Andrew Strycker, 33, who served in the National Guard from 2007 to 2018, when he was medically retired. He is a machinist at MG Products and is running on a promise to listen to city residents.
“When you sit down and you talk to folks, you can find out what the real issues are,” he said. “The things you are doing downtown could look great on paper, but if you don’t have buy-in from the people that are paying for it – the taxpayers – I don’t think it’s going to work out.”
According to Strycker, a big issue for many residents is transportation between home and work. He believes there should be more bus stops and sidewalks, especially in areas such as Middlebury Street in the city’s eastern industrial park.
“Why are we not, as a city, making it easier to get to a job to be independent? People want a job to support themselves, and they are willing to risk their lives in the snow,” he said.
For Thomas, the important issue for the city is to stay the course. In District 2, which covers the northwestern part of Elkhart, a top priority for Thomas is revitalizing the old Bayer property.
As the fire, police and communications departments move onto 25 acres of that land, the city should use that project in a way similar to how the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center was applied in the River District.
“I want to use the new public safety complex as an anchor to attract new development,” Thomas said. “Ideally it might be residential. Secondarily, some good basic manufacturing or industrial in that area.”
According to Thomas, Elkhart is moving in a good direction, making the goal to stay the course an ambitious one.
“We’ve been in, almost, an unprecedented year of economic growth after having pulled ourselves out of an unprecedented time of recession and stagnant growth and high unemployment,” he said.
Strycker said one issue that needs more attention in District 2 is public safety.
“Right there by the river, it’s a huge deal. We have break-ins all the time,” he said.
Better funding of the Police Department, as long as the city budget is balanced, would make a positive difference, he believes.
The municipal election is Nov. 5.
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.