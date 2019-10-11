2 new vaping deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting two more Hoosiers have died of severe lung injuries linked to a history of e-cigarette use, or “vaping.” This brings the total number of vaping-related deaths in Indiana to three since Sept. 6.
The deaths occurred in adults and were confirmed today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No additional details about the patients will be provided due to privacy laws.
“These deaths are heartbreaking,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box. “I urge anyone who is using these products to consider stopping, especially if you are vaping THC.”
Indiana is investigating 75 cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping, a total that has doubled in the past month. The majority of the cases have occurred among individuals ages 16 to 29.
While most individuals have reported vaping THC, the ingredient found in marijuana, some individuals have reported vaping only nicotine. The Indiana State Department of Health said it continues to work with local and federal partners to gather information and learn more about potential causes of these lung injuries.
Symptoms can include:
n Cough, shortness of breath or chest pain
n Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
n Fatigue, fever or abdominal pain
Anyone who has used an e-cigarette in the last 90 days who is experiencing these symptoms should stop vaping immediately and visit their health care provider, the state said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.