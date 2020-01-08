New, returning Goshen council members take oath

GOSHEN — Three new Goshen Common Council members and four returning ones were sworn in during the first meeting of the year Tuesday.
Newly elected representatives Matt Schrock, Megan Eichorn and Gilberto Perez Jr. joined Julia King, Doug Nisley, Jim Mckee and Brett Weddell. Weddell was later elected council president.
They were sworn in by recently re-elected Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and new Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf.
It had been an uneventful election for those who ran unopposed, including Stutsman, McKee and Perez. For Schrock, who won his District 3 seat by only two votes, it was a tense four weeks as he awaited the results of a court-ordered recount.
