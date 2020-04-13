ELKHART — Timothy Pletcher has been named the new principal at Jimtown High School.
The Baugo School Board approved the hire during Monday’s school board meeting.
Pletcher starts the job July 1 succeeding Amy Bertram, who stepped down in January.
He brings over 20 years of education experience to the post. He started his career as an English teacher at Washington High School in South Bend. From there, he went on to teach all grades and levels of English, worked as a department chair for four years and served on several committees, according to a news release from the district.
Pletcher was named Washington High School’s Teacher of the Year for the 2009-2010 school year, and was the South Bend Community School Corporation Teacher of the Year Runner Up in 2010, the news release said. While at Washington he also coached baseball, serving as junior varsity head coach for three years and boys tennis for two seasons, winning Northern Indiana Conference Boys Tennis Coach of the Year in 2008.
In addition, he’s served as principal at Oregon-Davis Jr.-Sr. High School from 2013-2018 and most recently as principal at his alma mater, South Bend Clay High School, from 2018 to 2020.
Speaking on Pletcher's qualifications, Baugo Community Schools superintendent Byron Sanders said Pletcher is a professional educator with a wide range of experiences that make him uniquely qualified to lead Jimtown High School.
"He has led a variety of roles that give him a level of professional depth many building principals cannot boast," Sanders said. "His wealth of knowledge and his can-do approach will be well received by the Jimtown community. We are very excited to welcome Mr. Pletcher to our community."
Pletcher has a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University South Bend and a master’s degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also a graduate of the Indiana Principal Leadership Institute, Cohort 5.
Pletcher and his wife, Ann, moved to Elkhart County last year. They have three children: Kyle, 27, Katelyn, 19, and Kerynne, 17.
