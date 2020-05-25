U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Jimtown, presents flags, folded by members of Boy Scouts Troop 12, to local families of veterans who passed away within the past year at a Memorial Day service in New Paris on Sunday.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Jimtown, presents flags, folded by members of Boy Scouts Troop 12, to local families of veterans who passed away within the past year at a Memorial Day service in New Paris on Sunday.
NEW PARIS — The sun beamed down on dozens of residents in New Paris as they gathered for a Memorial Day ceremony to reflect, pause, remember and give thanks for patriots who paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend the freedoms all Americans enjoy.
Although the parade was canceled this year as a result of the coronavirus, the annual gathering continued Sunday at the New Paris Cemetery where veterans, their family members, families of the fallen and local elected leaders paid their tributes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.