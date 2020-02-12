NEW PARIS — Two drivers were hospitalized following a collision near New Paris on Tuesday.
Pamela LaGuerre, 49, of Goshen, was traveling south on C.R. 19 approaching the intersection at C.R. 142. LaGuerre failed to yield the right of way to Penny Graber, 41, of New Paris, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.