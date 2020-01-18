ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson, who took office on Jan. 1, continues to make appointments for his new administration.
Many of former Mayor Tim Neese’s appointments are still in their jobs and will be until they are reappointed or replaced. The mayor said the process has been delayed because he was working in his previous job at the Elkhart Community Schools until Dec. 31, despite winning the election over Republican Dave Miller on Nov. 5.
So far, Roberson has made appointments for chief of staff, city controller, city attorney, city engineer and communications director.
Chief of Staff Dayna Bennett
Dayna Bennett is the mayor’s chief of staff. Before joining the Roberson administration, she was chief of staff to then-mayor of Gary, Karen Freeman-Wilson. Bennett was primarily responsible for operations, project management, strategy management and stakeholder engagement.
According to the Roberson administration, “Bennett played a key role in the development of Gary’s financial recovery plan, which has already led to substantial improvement in the city’s financial health.”
The Freeman-Wilson administration faced scrutiny in 2018 when $8.1 million that was supposed to go to the city’s Fire Department was spent on other things without approval from the Gary City Council. The City Council issued subpoenas for Bennett and other members of the administration but withdrew them after realizing the council had no authority to enforce the subpoenas. Freeman-Wilson lost her bid for a third term as mayor in the 2019 Democratic primary.
Before her job in Gary, Bennett held a variety of positions in both the public and private sectors, including chief deputy of the Calumet Township Trustee Office and agent/owner with American Family Insurance.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with honors from Roosevelt University. More recently she received certificates from both the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative and the National League of Cities Leaders Lab.
City Controller Jamie Arce
Jamie Arce’s career with the City of Elkhart began in 2016 as the deputy city controller overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Controller’s Office and its staff. He now replaces Rita Huffman.
Arce received his Bachelor of Science in economics from Indiana University South Bend and became a Certified Public Accountant in 2003. He has more than 20 years of accounting experience in both public and private enterprise spaces.
As the controller, he oversees all of the finance, payroll and budgeting aspects of the city.
Arce also serves on the Board of Public Works and the Lerner Governing Board. He is a member of Government Finance Officers of America and Municipal Finance Officers of Indiana.
City Attorney John Espar
John Espar has replaced Lawrence Meteiver as the city attorney. Born and raised in Michigan City, Espar attended Indiana University for his undergraduate studies and received his law degree from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Espar’s legal career spans 30 years, including more than 15 years as city attorney and corporation counsel for Michigan City and 21 years as managing attorney of Espar & Associates. He served as La Porte County prosecuting attorney from 2015 through 2018, when he lost the Democratic primary. His opponent, John Lake, criticized Espar for a high employee turnover rate and for prosecuting too few cases. Espar said turnover is natural under new leadership and that he prosecuted fewer cases than his predecessor because crime was down.
Espar and his sweetheart of 34 years, Yolla, have raised three children together and attend Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. He is a member of Michigan City Exchange Club, the Knights of Columbus, and St. Anthony’s Maronite Aid Society.
City Engineer Mike Machlan
Former Mayor Tim Neese’s choice for city engineer has been re-appointed by Roberson. Mike Machlan is a registered professional engineer with over 38 years of experience in civil engineering. Before his appointment as city engineer, he served as the engineering service manager for the city.
Machlan received his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Purdue University and is a member of the Water Environment Federation and Indiana Water Environment Association.
He began working for the City of Elkhart in 1987 as an assistant city engineer and since progressed to network engineer, where he managed all of the construction crews and the first IT department. In 2006, he took on the position of engineering service manager.
Machlan has served on the Water Utility Board for two years, the Plan Commission for eight years, the Plat Committee for eight years, and the Board of Public Works for the last 20 years.
Director of Communications Corinne Straight-Reed
Corinne Straight-Reed returns to Elkhart as a part of Roberson’s staff as director of communications after working in South Bend for several years.
A graduate of Concord High School and Indiana University, she has a background in political science, television production, media relations and communications. She was an account manager at The Elkhart Truth from 2009 to 2013.
Straight-Reed said she is passionate about public service and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Elkhart and tell the story of Roberson’s office and his plans for the city. She lives in Elkhart with her spouse, Travis, and their two sons.
Campaign promises
Roberson promised during his campaign and after winning that nobody had been guaranteed a position in his administration. In a Facebook post, Roberson’s campaign manager, Tanzie Nielsen, said many had expected that she would get a job in the administration, but that has not happened yet.
“The positions filled thus far have required skill sets not possessed by myself. And that’s ok. Let that serve as proof Rod isn’t giving jobs to people who aren’t qualified to do them,” she wrote.
Nielsen said there might still be a position for her in the administration. Roberson still has several positions to fill.
