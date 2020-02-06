GOSHEN — Michelle Alexander, a writer, civil rights advocate and professor, best known for her 2010 book “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness,” will present the Atlee and Winifred Beechy Peace, Justice and Reconciliation Lecture at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Goshen College Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
Alexander is an acclaimed civil rights lawyer, advocate, legal scholar and author. Her book has won numerous awards, including the 2011 NAACP Image Award for best nonfiction. Alexander has been featured in national radio and television media outlets, including MSNBC, NPR, CNN, “Bill Moyers Journal,” “The Colbert Show,” “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “Tavis Smiley,” “Democracy Now!” and C-SPAN.
I hope she talks about and praises the President for the recent prison reform bill and second chance laws he and his family helped to pass. But, with the pedigree and from Soros and the regular spots on MSNBC, CNN etc I doubt it.
